Artista del maquillaje crea sorprendentes looks con ¡insectos muertos!

¿Serías capaz de llevar un escarabajo o una mariposa muerta pegada en tu rostro?
Pues esta artista del maquillaje lo está haciendo y sus resultados son escalofriantemente asombrosos.
Jasmine de California, es una artista que utiliza insectos muertos para completar su maquillaje y compartir su resultado en Instagram.
Sus casi 60 mil seguidores pueden observar sus creaciones con gusanos, mariposas, moscas, abejas y hasta arañas que coloca sobre sus ojos.
Si te preocupa que Jasmine haya maltratado a los insectos antes de usarlo, no te preocupes, porque ella ha señalado que sólo usa insectos muertos y que nunca le haría daño a un ser viviente.
Jasmine también crea caracterizaciones de personajes como el de Úrsula de La sirenita.
Aquí te dejamos más de sus creaciones.
‼️REAL BUTTERFLY‼️ Monarch Butterfly SOURCE: Etsy shop: BicbugsLLC FUN FACTS: Monarch butterflies store a poison called Cardiac Glycosides that they had ingested by feeding on the leaves of the milkweed foliage in their larva stage. These are sometimes harmful to its vertebrate predators, but ineffective on invertebrate predators. The toxic effect on vertebrates however, depends on the level of intake. These toxins provide these butterflies with a poisonous defense against its predators such as lizards, birds, and frogs. They have a broad spectrum perception of colors and can see even the UV light that humans cannot. 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 Products Used @mehronmakeup paradise paints. @colouredcontactsuk Orange werewolf lens. 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #butterfly #monarch #monarchbutterfly #artporn
‼️REAL SPIDER‼️ Chaco Golden Knee Tarantula (Molt/Exoskeleton) SOURCE: Etsy Shop: WildThingsInc FUN FACTS: Chaco golden knee tarantula is a ground-living species that burrows when he can. Although generally sweet-natured, the Chaco golden knee, like many other tarantulas, may flick irritating hairs at people when alarmed. Lifespan: Males – 5+ years, Females – 20+ years. Tarantulas have the ability to spin silk, but unlike other spiders, they do not use the silk to make webs that catch their prey. Instead, they use the silk to line their burrows and protect their eggs. 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 (Secret: this look was originally intended for the black widow spider I had. The look was all ready for the spider placement but the thing is that….. I DRAW THE LINE AT BLACK WIDOWS!! She was tooooo creepy!!!) 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 Products Used @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette for brow and shading. @ttd_eye lens in Mystery Red(use code Butterflyjasmine for 10% off) @duoadhesive latex free lash glue near the eye and @mehronmakeup liquid latex for the effects further from eye. Cotton for large egg sacs and @ellimacssfx ellimorph plastic for the little eggs. The webbing is a pulled apart Used dryer sheet. 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 #eyeart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #tarantula #goldenknee #arachnids #arachnophobia #scary #creepy #crazymakeup #trypophobia
‼️REAL MOTH‼️ Sunset Moth SOURCE: Etsy shop: InsectArt FUN FACTS: The Madagascan sunset moth or simply sunset moth, is a day-flying moth. It is considered to be one of the most impressive and beautiful Lepidoptera. Famous worldwide, it is featured in most coffee table books on the order and is much sought after by collectors.It is very colourful, though the iridescent parts of the wings do not have pigment; rather the colours originate from optical interference. Adult moths have a wingspan of 7–9 centimetres (3–3½ in). 🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅 @nyxcosmetics brow gel in Chocolate. @revlon pencil in matte marine. @sauceboxcosmetics shadow in Coffee Toffee from their Étude palette. Lashes from eBay. 🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #sunsetmoth #moth #butterfly #lashes
Ursula 🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙 Products Used @mehronmakeup paradise paints in mauve, black, white and storm cloud- as well as their Clown White. @michaeltoddbeauty SonicBlend sonic brush to blend highlight and contour. @maccosmetics paintstick in Hi-Def Cyan(the blue around eye area) Reflects glitter in Purple Duo and Reflects Blue. @urbandecaycosmetics Electric Palette. @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette for all shading and contour. @fxcosplay_ fab paint in 129 Golden Green for the eels body. @suvabeauty hydraliner in Dance party for the bright yellow eel eye. @lasplashcosmetics Lip in Ursula (thanks @kellyjurado For the fitting lip color!!) Wig and lashes are from Amazon. 🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙 #amazingmakeupart #universalhairandmakeup #undiscovered_muas #dupemag #facepaint #faceart #bodypaint #bodyart #sfxmakeup #cospaint #facepainting #bodypainting #creativemakeup #31daysofmehronhalloween #hanzoween #tattooideas #31daysofhalloween #halloween2017 #crazymakeup #halloweencostume #makeupart #mehronmakeup #ursula #ursulamakeup #disneycosplay #unfortunatesouls #charactermakeup #machalloween #SUVAHALLOWEEN #wigstyling
‼️REAL BEE‼️ Bumblebee SOURCE: Found and sent to me from @ignitedbeauty FUN FACTS: Many bumblebees are listed as endangered, vulnerable or near threatened. Bumblebees are larger than honey bees and generate more heat. This allows them to work during cooler weather. Bumblebees don’t die when they sting. This is trait found in honey bees. Bees are covered in an oil that makes them waterproof. Queens shiver to warm up and keep eggs toasty. 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 Products Used @nyxcosmetics brow gel in blonde. @lasplashcosmetics purple body art liner. Flowers found in my yard and dried ones from @hobbylobby 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemake #flowersandmacro #flowersofinstagram #bumblebee
‼️REAL WORMS‼️ Mealworms 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 SOURCE: @petsmart (dehydrated reptile food) FUN FACTS: It takes about the same amount of energy to raise a pound of mealworms as it does to raise a pound of pork because the mealworms have to be kept warm all the time or they won’t grow well. Mealworms have exoskeletons, which means their bodies are supported from the outside, not the inside. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Products Used @maccosmetics Pigment in Deep Brown. @mehronmakeup Paradise paint in Light brown and orange. @suvabeauty hydraliner in Dance Party. @makeupgeekcosmetics in Mandarin. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #worms #disgusting #gory #horror
🚫Snail is Real🚫 Before you comment/ask PLEASE READ: Why do I have a live snail on my hand? I have it there cause I like snails. They’re beautiful to me. This is a form of my artistic expression, i understand it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. I’m not asking you to get it or like it but if we can refrain from being mean about it, that’d be nice👍 I’m inspired by nature and here’s a byproduct of that. (Snail was found in my yard and promptly put right back where I found him after our photo shoot🐌) 🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌 Anyone else really like snails? 🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌 Used @danessa_myricks metal pigment in Daydreaming 🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌 #amazingmakeupart #makeupartistsworldwide #universalhairandmakeup #dupemag #featuremedita #specialeffects #facepaint #faceart #tattooideas #bodyart #sfxmakeup #facepainting #bodypainting #creativemakeup #lipart #snail #lipstickjunkie #avantgarde #makeupart #makeupideas #darkart #triggerwarning #phobia #creepycrawly #insectart #snailmail #freaky #slimey
🚫WASP IS REAL!🚫 Botanical- installment no.2 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 Products Used Plant life as well as the wasp were all found in my yard. @mehronmakeup Light and dark brown for lips. @nyxcosmetics Light concealer. @bennyemakeup scab blood. @duoadhesive to adhere all the thangs. 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 #amazingmakeupart #makeupartistsworldwide #universalhairandmakeup #dupemag #featuremedita #specialeffects #facepaint #faceart #tattooideas #bodyart #sfxmakeup #amazingmakeupart #facepainting #bodypainting #creativemakeup #lipart #wasp #lipstickjunkie #avantgarde #makeupart #makeupideas #darkart #horrorart #bloody #triggerwarning #brownlipstick #phobia
‼️REAL MILLIPEDE‼️ Millipede SOURCE: Found locally(Already dead) FUN FACTS: Millipedes do not have a thousand legs. A hatchling is born with only three pairs of legs and can grow up to 200 as an adult. They have two pairs of legs per body segment. Millipedes are some of the oldest creatures to walk on land. Fossilized evidence show that a millipede-like creature was one of the first and largest invertebrates to walk on land at six feet long and one and a half feet wide. Products Used @bennyemakeup Fresh Scab blood @duoadhesive and red yarn. Lashes from Amazon. 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #millipede #worms #bloody #gross #editorial
¿Te atreverías a lucir alguno de estos maquillajes?