23 Feb, 2018 - 5:10 pm

Jennifer López rinde homenaje a sus mellizos que cumplen 10 años

Jennifer López celebró los 10 años de sus mellizos Max y Emme de una manera muy diferente y especial.

La cantante de ascendencia puertorriqueña preparó emotivos videos con un compliado de imágenes que muestrasn algunos de los momentos más especiales que ha compartido con sus pequeños, a através de sus redes sociales.

Cabe destacar que López, agrega fotos de los pequeños con su famoso papá Marc Anthony, a quien considera su amigo, con quien ha trabajado -en la calidad de su productor- y mantiene una excelente relación. En los videos se ve a Max y Emme de bebés arrullados por su mamá y junto a su papá Marc. Luego, hay tomas que los muestran muy pequeñitos; cuando apenas comenzaban a caminar. Entonces, presentan instantáneas que los van presentando en cada etapa de su crecimiento.

A su hijo Max, López le dedicó hermosas palabras. “Max tú eres mi corazón, mi amor, mi luz… Teu iluminas cada día con tu nobleza y cariño, tu amor y tu conocimiento… tu enegría es imcomparable, tu sentido del humor hace que todos alrededor rían, y estoy asombrada de tu profunda comprensión para entender a la gente y el mundo… mi alma vieja, mi hermoso niño, feliz cumpleaños número 10. Sé que te estás creciendo, pero siempre serás mi coco precioso”, destacó la orgullosa mamá.

Mientras que a Emma, que parece su copia en miniatura le escribió un mensaje significativo. “Emme eres mi alma, mi niña interior personificada, el ser humano más alegre profundamente y el ser humano más sensible que he conocido… y yo adoro todo de ti… tu destreza, tu independencia, tu fuerzae, tu sentido espirtual. Feliz cumpleaños número 10, mi princesa de marshmallow… Yo sé que estás creciendo mucho, pero siempre serás mi coco precioso”, escribió López, quien apoda cariñosamente a sus hijos como “coconuts” (cocos).

