Mujer se endeudó para ser “famosa en Instagram”

Estados Unidos.- El sueño de alcanzar la “fama” y presumir un estilo de vida de ensueño en Instagram es deseado por muchos… pero alcanzado apenas por unos cuantos.
Este fue el caso de Lissette Calveiro, de 26 años de edad, quien en búsqueda de la foto perfecta para Instagram, se endeudó por 10 mil dólares en tarjetas de crédito, según relato al periódico New York Post.
Países como Marruecos, México y el Caribe fueron visitados por la joven con tal de presumir un estilo de vida “envidiable” a sus 12 mil seguidores en la red social.
También, el gasto en ropa, “brunch” y comidas que llamaran la atención fueron aumentando la deuda con los bancos.
Calveiro señaló al diario que sentía “presión” de hacer un viaje mensual en su intento de aparecer como parte del “jet-set”.
En la entrevista, la joven aceptó que vivía “más allá de sus medios”.
“Estaba viviendo una mentira”, señaló Lissette. “La deuda estaba pendiendo sobre mi cabeza”.
